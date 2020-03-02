GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

The junior guard from Maple Grove scored 20 points with five rebounds and seven assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

12 Gophers offensive rebounds, leading to 13 second-chance points.

4-for-19 Gophers shooting from three-point range.

13-23 Gophers free-throw shooting in the game, all in the second half.

MARCUS FULLER