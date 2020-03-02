GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Brad Davison, Wisconsin
The junior guard from Maple Grove scored 20 points with five rebounds and seven assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
12 Gophers offensive rebounds, leading to 13 second-chance points.
4-for-19 Gophers shooting from three-point range.
13-23 Gophers free-throw shooting in the game, all in the second half.
MARCUS FULLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Beal continues scoring barrage with 34 points as Wizards win
Bradley Beal had 34 points, eight assists and a season-best five steals, and the Washington Wizards won on the Golden State Warriors' home court for the first time in six years with a 124-110 victory Sunday night.
Loons
Minnesota United opens fourth MLS season with 3-1 victory at Portland
Molino, newcomer Amarilla carry United opening victory
Gophers
Gophers lead in final minute, but fall to Wisconsin
Minnesota got a combined 47 points from Daniel Oturu and Marcus Carr, but the Badgers rallied from 12 points down on their home court.
Wild
Opportunity to occupy playoff spot eludes Wild in 4-3 loss to Capitals
A poor 3½-minute stretch put Minnesota in a hole it couldn't quite overcome.
Wild
Wild edged 4-3 by Capitals
The Wild got within one goal with just over seven minutes left, but fell 4-3 to the Washington Capitals at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday night.