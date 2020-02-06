GAME RECAP

Impact player

Payton Willis, Gophers

The junior guard scored 21 points against Wisconsin, shooting 7-for-10 from the field, including 5-for-7 from three-point range.

By the NUMBERS

9-22 Gophers three-point shooting Wednesday after entering the game a Big Ten-worst 27.1% from beyond the arc.

28.4 Wisconsin’s field goal percentage in the game on 19-for-67 shooting.

44 Combined points from Gophers backcourt starters Marcus Carr, Payton Willis and Gabe Kalscheur.

4-27 Badgers backcourt shooting from the field, including starters Brad Davison and D’Mitrik Trice going 4-for-16.

Marcus Fuller