GAME RECAP
Impact player
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
The senior center had 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, helping the Badgers win their sixth game in a row.
By the NUMBERS
34.5 Wisconsin's field goal percentage (19-for-55).
35.1 Minnesota's field goal percentage (20-for-57), including 1-for-13 on three-pointers.
45-35 Gophers' rebounding edge Wednesday, including 19 rebounds from Jordan Murphy.
7-27 Combined shooting from the field for Amir Coffey, Dupree McBrayer and Gabe Kalscheur.
MARCUS FULLER
