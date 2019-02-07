GAME RECAP

Impact player

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

The senior center had 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, helping the Badgers win their sixth game in a row.

By the NUMBERS

34.5 Wisconsin's field goal percentage (19-for-55).

35.1 Minnesota's field goal percentage (20-for-57), including 1-for-13 on three-pointers.

45-35 Gophers' rebounding edge Wednesday, including 19 rebounds from Jordan Murphy.

7-27 Combined shooting from the field for Amir Coffey, Dupree McBrayer and Gabe Kalscheur.

MARCUS FULLER