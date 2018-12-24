Beating Wisconsin to end the season not only resulted in possession of The Axe, but it made the Gophers eligible for a bowl game. Here's a guide to the Quick Lane Bowl, which will be played at Ford Field in Detroit on Wednesday.
Gameview: Statistics and game play-by-play
Kickoff: 4:15 p.m.
Follow the game with our Live Blog
Television: ESPN
Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Radio Network, XM 193, 195, Sirius 98, 205, Streaming 957.
Tickets: StubHub | Ticket King
Team statistics: Gophers | Goergia Tech
Rosters: Gophers | Georgia Tech
Latest Georgia Tech news and national rankings
Latest Gophers news and national rankings
Vikings
At Chicago? Dallas? L.A.? Here are all the Vikings playoff scenarios
As detailed in our dispatch from Detroit, the Vikings' path to the playoffs is simple and straightforward. "Win and in. I'm O.K. with that," head…
Gophers
Gophers biggest bowl challenge: Georgia Tech's triple-threat attack
The run-heavy approach features quarterback sweeps, pitches to a trio of running backs, motion and misdirection. "When you get a triple-option team, everything changes," P.J. Fleck said.
Gophers
Gophers
At Quick Lane Bowl, Fleck still not saying how many Gophers won't play
Minnesota starting quarterback Tanner Morgan said the talk surrounding any possible suspensions hasn't been a distraction in preparing for Wednesday's game.
Wolves
It's no Christmas miracle: Giannis Antetokounmpo has arrived
Atari's original video game console was the hot toy. Leisure suits were cool. Elvis Presley unexpectedly died. The first "Star Wars" movie was released.The year…