The Gophers swept first place in the shot put Saturday at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational, which Iowa hosted.

Junior Jonathan Tharaldsen won the men's event with a toss of 60 feet, 3 inches — the 10th best in program history. Senior Kiley Sabin won the women's event with a throw of 56-2.4, a facility record.

The Minnesota men also set two meet records as Shane Streich won the 800 (1:51.04) and Jordan MacIntosh the mile (4:12.56).

On the women's side, Bethany Hasz of the Gophers won the 3,000 (9:28.85).

Whitecaps win

Allie Thunstrom and Hannah Brandt scored goals and Amanda Leveille stopped 19 shots as the Minnesota Whitecaps defeated the Connecticut Whale 2-0 at the TRIA Rink.

With the win, the Whitecaps (9-4) took sole possession of first place in the NWHL with 18 points, two ahead of the Boston Pride (8-3).

Etc.

• Wrestler Devin Winston of Park Hill, Mo., ranked No. 1 in the nation at 182 pounds by FloWrestling, signed with the Gophers.

• The Gophers men's tennis won two home matches over DePaul and Wisconsin-Green Bay by 7-0.

• The Gophers men's gymnastics team finished third (399.800) behind Illinois and Michigan in the Windy City Invitational in Chicago. Minnesota's Vitali Kan tied for first place in vault (14.500).

• The Gophers women's gymnastics team beat Iowa 195.475 to 194.35 behind Lexy Ramler who won the all-around (39.45).