Freshman Patrick Fredrickson pitched seven scoreless innings and his teammates hit three homers as the No. 20 Gophers beat No. 15 Indiana 9-1 on Saturday at Siebert Field in Big Ten baseball.

Fredrickson, a 6-6 righthander, gave up only two hits and three walks while striking out eight in improving to 7-0.

Terrin Vavra, Alex Boxwell and Cole McDevitt each hit solo homers for Minnesota (31-12, 13-3 Big Ten), which remained tied with Michigan for the conference lead. Tony Hanson's two-run double in the first inning staked Fredrickson to a 2-0 lead against the Hoosiers (31-12, 9-7).

U softball frolics

The Gophers softball team scored 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 19-0 rout of Penn State in five innings in a Big Ten game at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.

Sophomore catcher Kendyl Lindaman had an RBI double and a grand slam in the biggest scoring inning and game of the season for Minnesota (35-15, 16-4 Big Ten). The homer was her 19th of the season — one shy of the program record she set last season.

Maddie Houlihan was 2-for-3 with two RBI and Sydney Dwyer 3-for-3 with a solo homer. With the win, Minnesota clinched the second seed — behind Michigan — and a first-round bye in the three-day conference tournament starting Thursday in Madison, Wis. The Nittany Lions (9-40, 5-17) won the series opener 2-1 in eight innings.

Etc.

• Host St. Thomas beat St. Catherine 3-1 on Hayley Dunning's six-hitter in the winners' bracket final of the MIAC softball tournament. Elise Barnes hit a solo homer in the first inning for the Tommies and teammate Sammy Hogan had an RBI single in the fourth to make it 2-0. St. Benedict won twice in the losers' bracket, beating St. Olaf 5-4 and St. Catherine 8-2 to advance to the title game vs. the Tommies at their field at 1 p.m. Sunday.

• McKenna Larsen hit a grand slam as Winona State defeated Augustana 8-5 to win its seventh NSIC softball tournament title in Sioux Falls, S.D. Larsen's homer was part of a five-run Winona State rally in the top of the seventh inning. Jen Giesey was 2-for-3 with two RBI for the Warriors.

• Gustavus Adolphus defeated Carleton 5-2 to win its third consecutive MIAC women's tennis title in St. Peter, Minn. Briana Hartmann, ranked No. 5 nationally, of the Gusties beat Zoe Park 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles.

• The Gophers' James Travis won the triple jump at 48 feet, 6¾ inches Friday night at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls, S.D.

• Minnesota State Mankato forward Marc Michaelis was added to the German team for the IIHF World Championships in Denmark. Michaelis was a first-team All-WCHA pick last season as a sophomore when he had 18 goals and 22 assists for 40 points.

• Three players from Minnesota were among the 21 named to the 17-and-under U.S. national development team based in Plymouth, Mich. They are defensemen Brock Faber and Connor Kelley, both of Maple Grove, and Owen Gallatin of Hugo. Faber has committed to Notre Dame, Kelley and Gallatin to Minnesota Duluth.

• St. John's senior Sam Olson and two St. Thomas golfers, senior Pete Sienko and sophomore Emmet Herb, are among the 30 semifinalists for Division III Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award.