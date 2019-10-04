The Gophers and the Big Ten on Friday announced the TV schedule for the men’s hockey team’s 2019-20 season, and 29 of the 34 games are scheduled to be televised in the Twin Cities market, with the possibility of more being added.

Fox Sports North or FSN+ will televise 19 games, the Big Ten Network will have nine and FOX9+ will televise one, the Oct. 26 game at defending NCAA champion Minnesota Duluth.

Two of the five games not yet scheduled to be televised are the Feb. 14-15 series at Notre Dame, which falls under the NBS Sports partnership with the Fighting Irish and will be announced later. The Oct. 11 season opener at Colorado College will air on FSN+ through the AT&T Sportsnet broadcast, but the finale on Oct. 12 will be available only on NCHC.tv. The Nov. 9 game at Michigan is not yet scheduled to be televised after Fox Sports Detroit had a change of plans. There is a possibility that game returns to the TV schedule. The Dec. 7 game at Ohio State isn’t scheduled to be on TV.

Games on BTN can be streamed on the Fox Sports app. Games on Fox Sports regional networks can be streamed on the Fox Sports Go app for authenticated subscribers to the regional network or on BTN+.

Here is the Gophers’ updated schedule.