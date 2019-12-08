For just the second time since 1962, the Gophers will play on New Year’s Day.
The No. 18 Gophers will face No. 12 Auburn in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020. This will be the Gophers’ first appearance at the Tampa, Fla., game, an award for a 10-2 season. Auburn went 9-3 in the SEC. The Gophers and Tigers have never before played.
The last time the Gophers went to a New Year’s Day bowl was the 2014 Citrus Bowl, a 33-17 loss to Missouri after an 8-4 season. The 1962 Rose Bowl win was the other Jan. 1 appearance.
This year’s Outback Bowl will kick-off at noon at Raymond James Stadium and will air on ESPN.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Nets hold off Nuggets 105-102 for 3rd straight victory
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points and the Brooklyn Nets held off the Denver Nuggets 105-102 on Sunday for their third straight victory.
Gophers
Ninth-ranked Auburn and Minnesota to meet in Outback Bowl
No. 9 Auburn (9-3, SEC) vs. No. 16 Minnesota (10-2, Big Ten), Jan. 1, 1 p.m.LOCATION: TampaTOP PLAYERSAuburn: QB Bo Nix, 2,366 yards passing, 15…
Vikings
Vikings handle Lions 20-7 for ninth victory of season
Kirk Cousins threw for 242 yards and the Vikings defense shut down Lions rookie QB David Blough.
Sports
Burrow, No. 1 LSU vs. Hurts, No. 4 Oklahoma in Peach Bowl
The team that vanquished Alabama vs. the quarterback who left the Crimson Tide.
Sports
Defending champion Clemson to face Ohio State in Fiesta Bowl
Clemson needed a little time to rev up on the heels of last year's national championship before blasting through the final eight games of its schedule.