Best-of-3 WCHA playoffs • Ridder Arena

Vs. St. Cloud St.: 7 p.m. Fri., 4 p.m. Sat., 4 p.m. Sun. (if necessary)

Video; audio: BTN Plus; GopherSports.com

Playoffs begin with in-state rivalry

The Gophers (20-10-3) had four one-goal losses to No. 1 Wisconsin, including two last weekend in Madison. St. Cloud State (8-18-5) expected Swiss goaltender Janine Alder to return from the Olympics on Thursday night. Coach Eric Rud said he likely will start freshman Emma Polusny on Friday. The goalies have split time all season. Alder ranks seventh in the nation with a .935 save percentage, and Polusny is fourth at .938.

JOE CHRISTENSEN