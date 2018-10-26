Gophers men's hockey gameday

9 p.m. Saturday vs. North Dakota • Las Vegas, Orleans Arena

TV: Comcast (999)/Mediacom (MC22)/Charter (TBD)/Midco (TBD), NCHC.tv. Radio: 103.5-FM; 1130-AM

Rivalry renewed on The Strip

Preview: The No. 5 Gophers (1-0-1) come off two weeks of exhibition games to face No. 17 North Dakota (1-2-1) in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game in Vegas. This will be the 296th meeting between the storied former WCHA rivals, with the two most recently splitting a series last season in North Dakota. This will be the 15th neutral-site game, though Gophers coach Bob Motzko is hesitant to even call it that. "Not a neutral site at all. It's going to be all green. We'll have a handful of people there, but it's pretty hard to find them in a sea of green."

– Gophers senior forward Darian Romanko on what the rivalry means.

Lucky number seven: It's rather fitting the Gophers are heading to Vegas for this game, since they've scored seven goals in each of their past three games. While two of those were exhibitions against a U.S. youth national team and Canadian college, the Gophers have still outscored opponents so far 22-7 in four games. North Dakota, meanwhile has allowed its opponents to outscore it 15-13.

Not just a business trip: The Gophers have work to do, but they're still finding some time for fun throughout the weekend. The team planned to do some sightseeing after landing Thursday morning. The team also planned to go to the Vegas Golden Knights' game Friday night and watch alum Erik Haula while they're at it.

MEGAN RYAN