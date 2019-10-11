Can the Gophers go 6-0 and land a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll by beating Nebraska at TCF Bank Stadium? Click here for pregame reader and to follow the game from start to finish.
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
Video and photo highlights, click here
Gameview: For real-time statistics and play-by-play, click here.
TV: FS1 | Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Sports Network | Satellite: Sirius 121, XM 201.
Megan Ryan's Nebraska scouting report
Star Tribune on Twitter: Megan Ryan | Chip Scoggins
Teams on Twitter: @GopherFootball | @HuskerFBNation
2019 stats, schedules and rosters: Gophers | Nebraska
Go deep on the game: Star Tribune coverage highlights
6:30 p.m. Saturday: Get ready to follow Gophers-Nebraska football here
