Friday vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.; Saturday vs. Purdue, 7 p.m. Both matches at Maturi Pavilion • TV: Friday, none; Saturday, BTN

Gophers update: The No. 7 Gophers (6-2), defending Big Ten champions, lead the nation in kills per set (15.36). They were 19-1 in Big Ten play last season, 10-0 at home. Junior Stephanie Samedy ranks second in the Big Ten with 4.48 kills per set, and senior Kylie Miller leads the country with 12.08 assists per set.

Indiana update: Second-year coach Steve Aird has led the Hoosiers to an 11-2 record, including a current seven-match winning streak. They have a victory over then-No. 15 Kentucky. Breana Edwards has a team-high 3.35 kills per set, and Deyshia Lofton has 59 blocks, second most in the Big Ten.

Purdue update: The No. 15 Boilermakers (8-1), who play at No. 13 Wisconsin on Friday, enter the weekend on a six-match winning streak. That includes victories over then-No. 22 Louisville and No. 16 Kentucky. Caitlyn Newton leads Purdue with 3.94 kills per set, and Grace Cleveland is next at 3.51.

RACHEL BLOUNT