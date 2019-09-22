The No. 7 Gophers volleyball team routed Oral Roberts 25-15, 25-9, 25-12 on Saturday in the final match of the Diet Coke Classis, a three-team round robin at Maturi Pavilion.

Stephanie Samedy, Alexis Hart and Regan Pittman all had nine kills for Minnesota (6-2), which outhit Oral Roberts .333 to .065 in winning its fifth match in a row.

Next the Gophers will open their Big Ten season with a home match vs. Indiana on Friday.

U women cruise on ice

The No. 2 Gophers women's hockey team routed the Toronto Junior Aeros 9-2 in an exhibition game at Ridder Arena. Emily Oden and Amy Potomak scored two goals each for Minnesota, which led 7-0 early in the third period.

Minnesota will host the Minnesota Whitecaps in its second and final preseason exhibition at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Etc.

• The Gophers men's basketball team has added a home game against North Dakota on Sunday, Nov. 24. The game will be televised by Big Ten Network and tip off at 6 p.m.

• Don Berry shot his second 4-under 67 for a 134 total and a two-shot lead over Ross Miller, the defending champion, in the Tapemark Minnesota PGA Pro-Am at Southview Country Club in St. Paul. The 57-year-old head pro at Edinburgh USA has already won a record seven Tapemark titles.

News Services