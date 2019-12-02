The Gophers volleyball team received the No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament on Sunday and will begin play Friday against Fairfield at Maturi Pavilion.

The eighth-ranked Gophers (23-5, 17-3 Big Ten) will host first- and second-round matches, with Iowa State and Creighton playing Friday’s other first-round match. The winners will play Saturday.

Three Big Ten teams received top-eight seeds, led by league champion Wisconsin at No. 4. Baylor earned the top seed for the first time in program history, followed by Texas, Stanford and the Badgers. Nebraska earned the No. 5 seed.

The Final Four is Dec. 19-21 in Pittsburgh.

The Gophers ended the regular season with a four-set road victory Saturday at No. 7 Penn State, their first win in University Park since 2004. They finished in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Ten standings with the Nittany Lions and Nebraska. Wisconsin captured the league title with an 18-2 conference record.

The victory was the third in a row for the Gophers, who are 11-2 at Maturi Pavilion this season.

The Gophers will be making their 24th appearance in the NCAA tournament. They are 22-1 in first-round play, including a 6-0 mark under coach Hugh McCutcheon.