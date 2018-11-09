Gophers volleyball Weekend preview

7 p.m. Friday: vs. Indiana • 7:30 p.m. Saturday: vs. Purdue

Both matches livestreamed on BTN Plus; live stats and play-by-play also available on gophersports.com.

Weekend preview: The third-ranked Gophers wrap up their regular-season home schedule with matches against Indiana and No. 12 Purdue at Maturi Pavilion. They likely will be back on their home court for the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament later this month, but not before finishing the Big Ten schedule with four road matches over two weekends.

Running the table: For the fifth week in a row, the Gophers (20-2) remained at No. 3 in this week’s national poll, behind No. 1 Brigham Young (23-0) and No. 2 Stanford (22-1). Their 14-0 record in Big Ten play has pushed their winning streak to 15 matches, dating to back-to-back losses to Oregon and Stanford on Sept. 7-9. Ten of their conference victories have been sweeps. A victory over Indiana would tie the program record of 15 consecutive Big Ten victories, set in 2015.

Homers: With a 12-0 record at Maturi Pavilion, the Gophers could finish the regular season undefeated on their home court for the third time in the past four years. They are 57-2 in all matches at the Pavilion since the start of the 2015 season. The Gophers’ announced average attendance this fall is 5,284, fourth best in the nation.

By the numbers: The Gophers offense continues to be one of the best in the country, ranking second nationally in kills per set (15.16), third in assists per set (13.93) and fourth in hitting percentage (.299). Senior setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson is fifth in assists per set (11.81), while sophomore middle blocker Regan Pittman is 18th in hitting percentage (.398).

About Indiana and Purdue: The Hoosiers (15-10, 6-8 Big Ten) sit in eighth place in the league standings. They rank third in the conference in blocks per set (2.68) and are led by Breana Edwards (284 kills) and Deyshia Lofton (225 kills, 112 blocks). No. 12 Purdue (21-4, 10-4), which plays at No. 8 Wisconsin on Friday, has climbed five spots in the national rankings during a seven-match win streak. Sherridan Atkinson is fourth in the Big Ten in kills per set (4.05).

Up next: The Gophers play at Maryland and Ohio State next weekend, then end the regular season at No. 7 Penn State and Rutgers on Nov. 23-24.

RACHEL BLOUNT