GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Daniel Oturu, Gophers
The 6-10 sophomore had 21 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds. His monster first half included 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
BY THE NUMBERS
16-0 Utah’s advantage to begin the game, which ended up being the Utes’ largest lead. The Gophers pulled as close as one but never tied it up.
0-3 The Gophers’ record in three games away from Williams Arena after opening the season with a home victory against Cleveland State.
53.2 The Utes’ field-goal percentage for the game on 25-for-47 shooting.
45 Oturu’s total points the past two games combined.
MARCUS FULLER
