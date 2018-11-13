Game recap

Impact player

Gabe Kalscheur, Gophers

The former DeLaSalle star scored 19 points on 5-for-6 shooting from three-point range in his second college game.

By the numbers

5 Gophers starters who scored in double figures.

17 Rebounds for Jordan Murphy.

17 Combined assists by Amir Coffey (six), Dupree McBrayer (six) and Murphy (five).

60.7 Gophers’ shooting percentage in the second half.

