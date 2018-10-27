Seeking their first Big Ten victory of the season and leading by 22 points in the third quarter, the Gophers seemingly had everything going their way Friday night. They were moving the ball, holding Indiana’s offense in check and looked to be in complete control.

Instead, the Hoosiers scored 22 consecutive points to tie it.

The Gophers, however, played the trump card.

Tanner Morgan connected with a wide-open Rashod Bateman for a 67-yard touchdown pass with 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, giving the Gophers a 38-31 victory over the Hoosiers.

Morgan, starting for the injured Zack Annexstad, passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns as the Gophers (4-4, 1-3 Big Ten) ended a four-game losing streak and sent Indiana (4-5, 1-5) to its fourth consecutive loss.

Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman scored the game-winning touchdown, a 67-yard reception from Tanner Morgan.

Tyler Johnson had five catches for 102 yards and two scores, Bateman caught four passes for 108 yards, and running back Shannon Brooks, making his 2018 debut, rushed 22 times for 154 yards and a TD for the Gophers.

The Gophers, who entered Friday allowing 43.3 points per game in Big Ten play, got a solid effort from their defense early. Minnesota limited the Hoosiers to three field goals in the first half, avoiding the big plays by opponents that led to the rough Big Ten start.

The Gophers offense gave the defense a big assist, with TD drives of 77, 75 and 99 yards in the first half, and a field-goal march that took 7:04 off the clock in the third quarter. Hoosiers quarterback Peyton Ramsey was averaging 232.5 passing yards per game but had only 74 at halftime and 112 after three quarters. He rallied late, finishing with 232 yards and two TDs.

Indiana got the ball to start the game and marched down the field, taking a 3-0 lead on Logan Justus’ 33-yard field goal. Ramsey hurt the Gophers by scrambling for gains of 15 and 10 to convert third-down situations, but Minnesota got a stop for no gain on third-and-3 from the 15.

The Gophers quickly responded, driving 77 yards in six plays to take a 7-3 lead on Seth Green’s 1-yard TD run. Morgan went 3-for-3 for 65 yards on the march. His first pass went for 15 yards to running back Bryce Williams, and his second, on a flea-flicker, went to Rashod Bateman for 35 yards to the Indiana 37. A 25-yard connection with Chris Autman-Bell set up Green’s TD run.

The Hoosiers answered with another field goal, a 24-yarder by Justus to cut the lead to 7-6 with 1:13 left in the first quarter. Consecutive runs of 14 and 22 yards by Stevie Scott moved the ball to the Gophers 13, but Minnesota got a third-down stop when safety Jordan Howden broke up a pass in the end zone.

On the ensuing possession, Brooks got his first carry of the season for the Gophers. He gained 9 yards but fumbled, and Indiana recovered at the Minnesota 34. The Gophers defense stood firm, forcing the Hoosiers to settle for Justus’ 41-yard field goal for a 9-7 lead.

Minnesota answered with its second long march to take a 14-9 lead on Morgan’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Johnson with 6:19 left in the first half. The drive covered 75 yards in 14 plays and ate 7:46 off the clock. At that point, Morgan was 8-for-9 for 117 yards.

The Gophers forced Indiana to punt in its next possession, and Minnesota was pinned at its 1. But Morgan hit Johnson on a slant pattern for a 52-yard gain to the Hoosiers 45. Only a shoestring tackle prevented Johnson from taking it the distance. The Gophers cashed in with Morgan hitting Johnson for an 18-yard TD connection and 21-9 lead with 35 seconds left in the first half. The catch was Johnson’s 100th for his career.

The Gophers stretched the lead to 24-9 on Emmit Carpenter’s 37-yard field goal on the first possession of the second half. The 11-play, 53-yard drive took 7:06 off the clock.

Minnesota forced a three-and-out by the Hoosiers, and Justus Harris blocked Haydon Whitehead’s punt, with the Gophers taking over at the Indiana 28. Three plays later, Brooks rushed 17 yards for a TD and 31-9 lead.

Jordan Howden’s interception of Ramsey on the Hoosiers’ next play gave the Gophers the ball at the Indiana 28, but Brooks lost his second fumble, ending the threat.

Early in the fourth quarter, Indiana got the ball at the Minnesota 47 after a short punt, and Ramsey hit Donovan Hale for a 43-yard TD connection, cutting the lead to 31-15. A two-point conversion attempt failed.

Brooks had a 27-yard gain to the Indiana 42 in the fourth quarter but after the play was tended to on the field and received assistance to the sideline. Medical staff was checking his right knee.

On the next play, Williams fumbled and Indiana recovered. Ramsey’s 37-yard TD pass to Ty Fryfogle and two-point conversion pass to Fryfogle cut the Gophers lead to 31-23 with 10:04 left in the fourth quarter.

Morgan then threw an interception, but Ramsey was picked off by Jacob Huff.

Indiana drove to the Minnesota 32 and faced fourth-and-9, and Ramsey scrambled 29 yards to the 3. Stevie Scott scored on the next play, and Ramsey’s two-point conversion pass tied it.