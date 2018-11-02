IMPACT PLAYER: Daniel Oturu, Gophers
The 6-10 freshman from Woodbury has replaced injured Eric Curry as the starting center and scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half, while recording 10 rebounds and four blocks in 22 minutes.
BY THE NUMBERS
52 Gophers points in the paint, and their bench points, and their total rebounds.
7 Total double-figure scorers, including Isaiah Washington’s team-high 18 points.
28.6 UMD’s field-goal percentage (20-for-70).
