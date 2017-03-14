Jonah Pirsig didn’t get invited to last month’s NFL combine, but that hasn’t changed the former Gophers lineman’s ambitions of playing in the league.

“My agent just said to use it as a chip on my shoulder,” Pirsig said Monday after going through the annual Gophers Pro Day at the Gibson-Nagurski Football Complex.

The Gophers kept the event closed to the media, but player personnel director Marcus Hendrickson tweeted that 45 scouts and coaches, representing 26 teams, were there.

The Gophers have had multiple players picked in the NFL draft each of the past three years, including defensive back Eric Murray (Chiefs) and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (Falcons), who both went in the fourth round last year.

This year, Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner and defensive backs Jalen Myrick and Damarius Travis were invited to the combine. They also attended Pro Day, along with Pirsig, wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky and linebacker Jack Lynn.

When healthy, Pirsig has been one of the Big Ten’s most imposing offensive tackles. He was a third-team all-conference selection last fall, despite missing three games.

Pirsig

His official measurements Monday: Height (6 feet, 7¾ inches), weight (314 pounds), broad jump (8 feet, 6 inches), vertical (27 inches), 225-pound bench press (20 reps).

CBSSports.com ranks Pirsig as the 32nd-best offensive tackle, but Bleacher Report ranks him 18th at his position, and No. 257 overall, right on the draft’s fringe.

Myrick ‘ran angry’

Myrick went through position drills at Pro Day but didn’t run the 40-yard dash, as there was no need to improve on the 4.28-second mark he posted in Indianapolis. It was the fastest time ever for a Big Ten player at the Combine.

“I had told a couple people the night before I was going to run a 4.2-something, so it wasn’t a surprise,” Myrick said. “I ran more angry than anything. I feel like I was getting disrespected.”

Myrick said projections that listed him as a probable Day 3 pick (between rounds 4-7) added motivation. Where does he think he should get drafted?

“I would honestly say no later than the second [round],” Myrick said. “You can see on my tape, I do a lot of the things the other guys do, only faster. I’ve also got over 1,000 [kickoff] return yards. I bring a lot of things.”