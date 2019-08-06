The Gophers opened their foreign tour sightseeing historic Rome sites like the Vatican and Colosseum, but this wasn’t just a leisurely trip to Italy.

They had to play some basketball games, too.

Watching his team trail by 16 points in the first half Tuesday, Richard Pitino juggled lineups that included playing all seven of his newcomers. Minnesota got a rude awakening to life without stars like Amir Coffey and Jordan Murphy, but they survived to beat Stella Azzurra Academy 84-79.

“That was good competition for us,” Pitino said on a video after the game. “We haven’t practiced in awhile touring around the city, but it was fun to get that competitive feeling back.”

Sophomores Gabe Kalscheur and Daniel Oturu are the only two starters returning from a 22-win team that reached the NCAA tournament second round.

The U’s trip to Italy was a chance to see which newcomers would be able to fill major roles. The starting lineup Tuesday included transfers Marcus Carr, Payton Willis and Alihan Demir.

All five starters scored in double figures, but Willis was the most impressive of the newcomers. The 6-foot-4 Vanderbilt transfer scored eight points in the fourth quarter, including back-to-back threes after Minnesota faced a 75-73 deficit with under three minutes left.

Oturu followed a free throw with a huge block on the ensuing possession to give the Gophers a critical defensive stop before Willis' clutch shooting from deep. Willis and Oturu combined for all of their team’s points during a 9-0 run that sealed the win.

The Gophers struggled defending the three-point line and rebounding early to get outscored by 20 points during a stretch and trail 32-16 in the first quarter. Stella Azzurra wasn’t intimidated after playing another Big Ten opponent on Monday in an 87-56 loss to Nebraska.

Oturu, who also showed off his improved range with a three-pointer, helped the Gophers chip away at their deficit by pounding inside. But Willis and freshman point guard Bryan Greenlee gave them some balance with much-needed outside shooting in the second half.

Greenlee hit his second three-pointer to open the fourth quarter giving the Gophers a 67-65 advantage. Greenlee was the last player to sign in Minnesota’s 2019 class, which included Tre’ Williams, Isaiah Ihnen and Sam Freeman.

All four freshmen played Tuesday, but Ihnen was still bothered by an ankle injury he suffered in practice, Pitino said. Minnesota’s next game is Thursday against Tuscan Select in Florence and Saturday vs. Como Select in Bologna.

“It was good for us,” Pitino said. “We’re kind of starting over with seven new guys. We were kind of beating up on each other, so it was good to see what we’re pretty good at it. Offensively, we’ve got a pretty good team. Defensively, we’ve got a ways to go. We’re not real connected. If one mistake happens, we’ve got to learn to makeup for it.”