Gophers running back Rodney Smith, the team’s top rusher, will miss the rest of the season because of a left knee injury suffered in Saturday night’s victory over Fresno State.

“I am devastated for Rodney, but I know he will keep his oar in the water and continue to move forward and attack his rehabilitation process,’’ coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. “He is a leader on this team and I look forward to him working with our young players as we continue to grow this season.’’

Fleck added that the Gophers will file a waiver for a sixth year of eligibility for Smith once the season is over. The coach said he believes Smith, a fifth-year senior who redshirted in 2014, meets all the requirements for the waiver. Fleck said he fully expects that the NCAA will grant the waiver.

Smith, a senior from Jonesboro, Ga., has rushed for 2,959 yards in his career and has 4,073 all-purpose yards. Both figures rank seventh in school history. He had 189 all-purpose yards in the Gophers’ season-opening 48-10 win over New Mexico State.

Smith was injured on the third play from scrimmage Saturday. Smith caught a screen pass and gained 11 yards for a first down, made a cut and was tackled to the turf but stayed on the turf in pain. Trainers tended to him on the field, examining his left knee, and helped him to the sideline, with Smith putting little weight on his left leg. He then was examined in the medical tent on the sideline.

Smith returned to the sideline in a warm-up suit in the second half, walking with a limp and encouraging teammates. He was not using crutches.

Gophers football Week 3: 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Miami (Ohio)

True freshman Bryce Williams replaced Smith as the primary running back in the 21-14 victory. He rushed 25 times for 87 yards, including four consecutive carries for 25 yards on the Gophers’ winning drive in the fourth quarter. “Bryce Williams, as the game went on, got better and better and better,’’ Fleck said Sunday on WCCO Radio.

Redshirt freshman Mohamed Ibrahim, Smith’s backup in the season opener, suffered a left leg injury late in that game. He dressed Saturday but did not play. Fleck indicated he’s hopeful that Ibrahim will return for next Saturday’s game against Miami (Ohio).

The Gophers received an added boost in their run game Saturday with Seth Green carrying 11 times for 30 yards and two touchdowns out of the Wildcat formation.