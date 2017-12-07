This weekend, the Gophers will have two offensive linemen from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., make their official visits during Minnesota’s “eLITe18Palooza’’ recruiting event.

One of those linemen, Curtis Dunlap, is 6-4 and 368 pounds.

He’s the small one.

The other, Daniel Faalele, is 6-8 and 400 pounds.

Faalele, rated as a three-star offensive tackle by recruiting-focused website 247Sports.com, announced via Twitter that he will visit the Gophers this weekend. The Melbourne, Australia, native is relatively new to football, enrolling at IMG Academy in 2016 and playing varsity football for the first time this fall. Faalele (pronounced Fah-ah-LAY-lay) has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN and USA Today.

Faalele’s scholarship offers include big-name programs such as Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Auburn. He is ranked the 27th-best offensive tackle in the recruiting Class of 2018 by 247Sports, and he made an unofficial visit to the Gophers in March, when he received an offer.

IMG Academy will be well-represented on the Minnesota campus this weekend. Joining Faalele on the visit will be Dunlap, a four-star guard who withdrew his verbal commitment from Florida on Tuesday, and quarterback Zack Annexstad, who has committed to the Gophers as a preferred walk-on.

The Gophers have 32 players scheduled to visit this weekend, according to GopherIllustrated.com. The early national signing period is Dec. 20-22, and coach P.J. Fleck said he wants to have most, if not all, of his Class of 2018 signed during the period.