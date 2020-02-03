Most rebounds
Most rebounds by a Gophers player in a Big Ten game:
29: Amanda Zahui B., vs. Iowa, Feb. 7, 2015
27: Zahui B., vs. Michigan (2OT), Feb. 21, 2015
23: Molly Tadich, vs. Northwestern, Jan. 22, 1984
22: Taiye Bello, vs. Rutgers (2OT), Feb. 2, 2020
