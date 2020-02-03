Most rebounds

Most rebounds by a Gophers player in a Big Ten game:

29: Amanda Zahui B., vs. Iowa, Feb. 7, 2015

27: Zahui B., vs. Michigan (2OT), Feb. 21, 2015

23: Molly Tadich, vs. Northwestern, Jan. 22, 1984

22: Taiye Bello, vs. Rutgers (2OT), Feb. 2, 2020