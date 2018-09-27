Alexis Hart and Stephanie Samedy each had 14 kills as the No. 6 Gophers volleyball team swept No. 5 Wisconsin 25-17, 25-21, 25-15 on Wednesday night at Maturi Pavilion before an announced crowd of 5,697.
Minnesota took over sole possession of first place in the Big Ten — one-half game ahead of Illinois and Nebraska, which are idle until matches Friday. The Gophers are 9-2 overall, 3-0 in the conference.
Samedy had eight kills for Minnesota in the first set alone. After a closer second set, the Gophers took an 8-0 lead in the third over the Badgers (9-2, 2-1) and won on a service ace by Adanna Rollins on match point. Rollins also had eight kills.
CC McGraw led the Gophers in digs with 13 while Samedy added 10, giving her a double-double.
The Gophers hit .386 led by Hart at .609 at Samedy at .545. Wisconsin, paced by Dana Rettke’s 12 kills, hit .221.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.