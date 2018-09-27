Alexis Hart and Stephanie Samedy each had 14 kills as the No. 6 Gophers volleyball team swept No. 5 Wisconsin 25-17, 25-21, 25-15 on Wednesday night at Maturi Pavilion before an announced crowd of 5,697.

Minnesota took over sole possession of first place in the Big Ten — one-half game ahead of Illinois and Nebraska, which are idle until matches Friday. The Gophers are 9-2 overall, 3-0 in the conference.

Samedy had eight kills for Minnesota in the first set alone. After a closer second set, the Gophers took an 8-0 lead in the third over the Badgers (9-2, 2-1) and won on a service ace by Adanna Rollins on match point. Rollins also had eight kills.

CC McGraw led the Gophers in digs with 13 while Samedy added 10, giving her a double-double.

The Gophers hit .386 led by Hart at .609 at Samedy at .545. Wisconsin, paced by Dana Rettke’s 12 kills, hit .221.