The No. 7 Gophers swept to a 3-0 volleyball victory over No. 15 Purdue on Saturday night Maturi Pavilion, by scores of 25-19, 25-21, 25-23.

Stephanie Samedy had 21 kills in 52 attempts, had 11 digs for the double-double and added three aces for the Gophers (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten). CC McGraw added a career-best 24 digs. Making her first collegiate start, Bayley McMenimen had 45 assists and added the double-double with 12 digs.

As a team, Minnesota has 51 kills to Purdue’s 36, and a 74-62 advantage in digs.

The Gophers’ next match is Wednesday night at Iowa.

Purdue is 8-3 and 0-2.

Gophers third in Griak race

The No. 22 Gophers women secured a third-place team finish at the Roy Griak Invitational cross-country meet at the Les Bolstad Golf Course.

Anastasia Korzenowski’s eighth-place showing in 21 minutes, 34.5 seconds led the Gophers, who scored 91 points in the 6,000-meter Gold race. Carissa Dock, Jaycie Thomsen, Tate Sweeney, Maria Eastman, Abby Kohut-Jackson and Olivia Hummel rounded out the Gophers’ top seven, all finishing among the top 30 overall.

The Gophers’ Megan Hasz placed third overall in 21:00.6 while Bethany Hasz placed fourth in 21:02.5. Both competed unattached.

California Baptist, with four top-20 runners, won with 70 points, 16 better than Columbia.

• The Gophers men, led by Connor Olson’s 22nd-place finish, placed seventh in the 8K Gold race. Olson’s time was 25:25.2, and he joined 28th-place Dawson LaRance (25:34.7) as the only Gophers in the top 30.

Duke, with all five of its runners in the top 10, repeated as Gold champion with 34 points, followed by Southern Utah (54) and South Dakota State (128), whose top finisher was Joseph Minor-Williams, a sophomore from Minneapolis (17th in 25:11.7).

Concordia volleyball trips St. Cloud State

The St. Cloud State volleyball team pushed seventh-ranked Concordia to five sets for the first time since 2004 but dropped the final two sets and fell 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 25-25, 15-12 to the Golden Bears at the Gangelhoff Center.

Concordia (9-3, 3-1 NSIC) beat No. 15 St. Cloud State (11-1, 3-1) for the 27th consecutive time.