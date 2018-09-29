Grace Zumwinkle scored two goals to lead the No. 3 Gophers to a 5-0 victory over No. 10 Mercyhurst on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena in nonconference women's hockey. Minnesota also won the first game of the series 4-2, which was the season opener for both teams.

The Gophers outshot the Lakers 20-4 in the opening period and took a 1-0 lead on Zumwinkle's first goal at 12 minutes, 17 seconds. The sophomore forward from Breck led the team with 17 goals last season.

Minnesota added three more goals in a six-minute stretch of the middle period. Alex Woken made it 2-0 at 10:41 and, just over four minutes later, Zumwinkle got her second goal. Sarah Potomak made it 4-0. Taylor Heise got the final goal of the game with 4:26 left in the third.

Nicole Schammel and Patti Marshall each had two assists.

Junior Sydney Scobee, a transfer from Vermont, made 17 saves for the shutout. Kennedy Blair stopped 38 shots for Mercyhurst of Erie, Pa.