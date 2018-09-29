Grace Zumwinkle scored two goals to lead the No. 3 Gophers to a 5-0 victory over No. 10 Mercyhurst on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena in nonconference women's hockey. Minnesota also won the first game of the series 4-2, which was the season opener for both teams.
The Gophers outshot the Lakers 20-4 in the opening period and took a 1-0 lead on Zumwinkle's first goal at 12 minutes, 17 seconds. The sophomore forward from Breck led the team with 17 goals last season.
Minnesota added three more goals in a six-minute stretch of the middle period. Alex Woken made it 2-0 at 10:41 and, just over four minutes later, Zumwinkle got her second goal. Sarah Potomak made it 4-0. Taylor Heise got the final goal of the game with 4:26 left in the third.
Nicole Schammel and Patti Marshall each had two assists.
Junior Sydney Scobee, a transfer from Vermont, made 17 saves for the shutout. Kennedy Blair stopped 38 shots for Mercyhurst of Erie, Pa.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.