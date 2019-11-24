The No. 7 Gophers volleyball team swept Iowa 25-14, 25-19, 25-22 on Saturday night at Maturi Pavilion.

It was the last regular-season home match, Senior Night.

Regan Pittman, a 6-5 junior middle blocker, led Minnesota (21-5, 15-3 Big Ten) with 12 kills and hit .348. She also had five blocks. Stephanie Samedy, a junior opposite, also filled her stats line. She had 10 kills, seven blocks and seven digs.

Three of the team’s four seniors also had good games. Taylor Morgan had nine kills and six blocks and hit .438, Alexis Hart had seven kills, and Kylie Miller, in her second match back after an extended absence for medical reasons, had 38 assists.

The other senior on the team is Lauren Litzau. All four were recognized on the court.

The Gophers, who improved to 11-2 at home with this bounce-back victory, hit .259 while the Hawkeyes hit .061. Minnesota had 46 kills, Iowa (9-20, 3-15) had 28.

Staff Reports