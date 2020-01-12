Before the Gophers women’s basketball game at Illinois on Sunday afternoon, the team announced that leading scorer Destiny Pitts was suspended and that neither Taiye nor Kehinde Bello had traveled with the team.

In a pregame statement, the school announced Pitts had been suspended for “conduct unbecoming a member of the team,’’ and that “Kahinde Bello and Taiye Bello will also not play today.’’

Pitts leads the team in scoring (16.3) and also averages 4.8 rebounds. Bello is the team’s second-leading scorer (13.0) and leads the team in rebounds (9.9). Her sister Kehinde was the first post player off the bench. Pitts was fifth in the Big Ten in scoring while Taiye Bello was first in rebounding, second in offensive rebounds per game (4.3), first with seven point-rebound double-doubles and third with 2.1 blocks per game.

Junior college transfer Masha Adashchyk and freshman Klarke Sconiers made their first career starts for the Gophers, with Barbora Tomancova seeing action as a post off the bench.