Dupree McBrayer passed up a shot at the top of the key, drove to the basket with seconds waning and threw the ball away as time expired.

It was a fitting way to end the worst first half of the season for the Gophers, who left the Williams Arena court to boos Monday night, while trailing 28-24 to Drake.

“That was terrible,” one fan screamed at the players walking down to the locker room.

This wasn’t supposed to happen to a Gophers basketball team that opened the season ranked in the top 25 and with expectations of competing for a Big Ten title.

Back-to-back double-digit road losses at Nebraska and Arkansas last week dropped Minnesota out of the rankings for the first time all season, which seemed like the wakeup call Richard Pitino’s team needed.

But even that didn’t get the Gophers attention.

Jordan Murphy’s dominance in the paint with 24 points and 18 rebounds was barely enough to help the Gophers escape with a 68-67 victory Monday against Drake in front of a surprised home crowd at the Barn.

Murphy, who was bigger than Drake’s starting center, bullied his way to eight straight points twice in the first and second halves for the Gophers (9-3) to keep them within striking distance.

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound junior had 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting in the first half. The rest of Minnesota’s starters had 10 points on a combined 3-for-19 shooting from the field.

Drake coach and former U assistant Niko Medved took over a program that went 7-24 last season, but he entered Monday with five victories.

The Bulldogs (5-5) leaned heavily on outside shooting ranking top-10 in the nation in three-point shooting at 43 percent as a team.

Noah Thomas hit Drake’s ninth three-pointer of the game for a 41-32 lead at the 16:19 mark in the second half. Minnesota needed a spark in the worst way.

Murphy answered the call with an 8-0 run himself, including consecutive dunks to cut it to 41-40.

The Gophers finally took their first lead of the game 30 minutes in with a Dupree McBrayer three-pointer to make it 50-47 with nine minutes remaining.

McBrayer’s dunk off a steal and Coffey’s three-point play both extended it to a seven-point advantage for the Gophers, but the Bulldogs still had a comeback left in them.

Graham Woodward’s five straight points, including a three-pointer with two minutes left cut it to 64-62.

Woodward and Gophers center Reggie Lynch were Edina High School teammates.

Woodward, a Penn State transfer, almost got the upset against his old friend hitting a three-pointer at the final buzzer but it wasn’t.

Murphy scored the last two baskets to give the Gophers the cushion it needed to snap a two-game slide and hopefully win back some of their fans.

Drake’s bench provided a boost with 29 points. The Gophers only got four points off the bench Monday, but their starters besides Murphy eventually woke up.

Coffey finished with all of his 16 points in the second half. Mason also had 12 point and five assists.

Ore Arogundade and Woodward led the Bulldogs with 15 and 14 points, respectively.