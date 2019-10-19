The Gophers sported a new look during part of their pregame warmups.

The shirts read "Roll Model," with the first O actually a symbol of a person in a wheelchair. The number 52 is underneath, the number of Eric LeGrand.

The shirts are in support of the former Rutgers defensive tackle's efforts to raise money for spinal cord research. LeGrand became paralyzed in an October 2010 game when making a tackle. The Gophers have many coaches who once coached at Rutgers, including coach P.J. Fleck and offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who were there when the injury occurred.

Check out this story for more information on LeGrand. And check out more photos of the Gophers wearing the shirts here.

From warm-ups, I didn't spot tight end Ko Kieft. He left the last game injured and hadn't practiced as of Tuesday. Fellow tight end Jake Paulson also left that game early, but he was warmin up and had practiced, albeit in a limited sense, as of Tuesday. Right tackle Daniel Faalele was also dressed and warming up after missing the last game with an injury he picked up at the end of the Illinois game two weeks ago.

Injured quarterback Zack Annexstad was also out during warm-ups, not dressed for the game (obviously). But he's out of the boot, which is progress after his right foot surgery ahead of the season.