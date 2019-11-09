On just the third play of the game, Antoine Winfield Jr., leapt in front of Penn State receiver Justin Shorter, rising above him to snag the ball.

From there on, the Gophers accomplished exactly what they said they had to when facing their toughest opponent of the season: Their playmakers made plays.

From running back Shannon Brooks’ key block on the first touchdown, to Rasho Bateman’s record-breaking performance to a key Chris Williamson’s fourth-quarter pass breakup in the end zone, the Gophers commanded the momentum against one of the nation’s best teams.

The No. 17 Gophers overcame the No. 4 Nittany Lions 31-26 on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium, in front of an announced sellout crowd of 51,883. The Gophers improve to 9-0, handing Penn State its first loss of the season at 8-1. The Gophers maintained their two-game lead on the Big Ten West with three games to play.

This was the most points Penn State had allowed all season, a feat the Gophers accomplished in the first half.

no. 17 gophers vs. no. 4 penn state * Saturday: at No. 18 Iowa (Time and TV TBA)

Penn State came into the game with the second-best rush defense in the FBS, allowing fewer than 70 yards per game. But the Gophers blew past that, accumulating 121 yards while also peppering the Nittany Lions with their pass game. Tanner Morgan had one of his most-accurate games, completing 18 of 20 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

Most of those were to Bateman, who made seven scene-stealing catches for 203 yards and a touchdown. That was the most yards in a game at TCF Bank Stadium of any player. Fellow receiver Tyler Johnson amassed 104 yards on seven catches with a touchdown while Chris-Autman Bell also caught a touchdown pass.

Defensively, the Gophers allowed Penn State 518 yards but made impact plays. Two sacks, five tackles for a loss, six pass breakups, a crucial turnover on downs and two interceptions from Winfield, which led to 14 points.

Winfield now has seven on the season, which ties the school record and also the current FBS lead.

But fellow safety Jordan Howden’s play stole the limelight from both of those. With about a minute to play at third-and-long, Clifford launched a bomb into the end zone to Penn State’s best playmaker, KJ Hamler. Howden slid in front to snag the game-saving interception.

The players rushed to the Governor’s Victory Bell Trophy. The students rushed the field.