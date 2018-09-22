No repeat wanted
The 2017 Gophers entered its Big Ten opener against Maryland having won its three nonconference games by a combined 75 points. This year’s Gophers have won their three nonconference games by a combined 78 points, and they again open with Maryland. Everyone in and surrounding the program is hoping the similarities between the seasons end there. A reminder of how 2017 quickly went south:
First Big Ten game
2017: The Gophers offense looked weak (2.5 yards per carry), and the D gave up 416 yards at home in a 31-24 loss to Maryland.
This year: The Gophers again open against Maryland, a team that looked strong at 2-0 before a huge dud vs. Temple.
Second Big Ten game
2017: The Gophers fell apart in the second half at Purdue, giving up 25 points while scoring only three, losing 31-17.
This year: Iowa, 2-0 now with Wisconsin on the way Saturday, comes to town for Homecoming Saturday on Oct. 6 after the Gophers bye week.
Third Big Ten game
2017: Gophers fall to 0-3 in conference when the Spartans hold on to a 30-27 victory at TCF Bank Stadium.
This year: Mighty Ohio State, 3-0 and No. 4 in the AP poll, awaits in Columbus.
