No repeat wanted

The 2017 Gophers entered its Big Ten opener against Maryland having won its three nonconference games by a combined 75 points. This year’s Gophers have won their three nonconference games by a combined 78 points, and they again open with Maryland. Everyone in and surrounding the program is hoping the similarities between the seasons end there. A reminder of how 2017 quickly went south:

First Big Ten game

2017: The Gophers offense looked weak (2.5 yards per carry), and the D gave up 416 yards at home in a 31-24 loss to Maryland.

This year: The Gophers again open against Maryland, a team that looked strong at 2-0 before a huge dud vs. Temple.

Second Big Ten game

2017: The Gophers fell apart in the second half at Purdue, giving up 25 points while scoring only three, losing 31-17.

This year: Iowa, 2-0 now with Wisconsin on the way Saturday, comes to town for Homecoming Saturday on Oct. 6 after the Gophers bye week.

Third Big Ten game

2017: Gophers fall to 0-3 in conference when the Spartans hold on to a 30-27 victory at TCF Bank Stadium.

This year: Mighty Ohio State, 3-0 and No. 4 in the AP poll, awaits in Columbus.