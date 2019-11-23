Better late than never.

The Gophers women’s basketball team struggled with their shot early, struggled with Montana State’s size throughout but managed to turn it on in time.

Down 12 midway through the third quarter, the Gophers (4-1) finished the game with a sizable run over the final 16 minutes.

The result: Minnesota’s 71-60 victory over a pesky Bobcats team Saturday at Williams Arena.

But it took a while. Struggling on the boards and cold from the field, the Gophers were down three at the half and down 12, at 47-35, with 6 minutes left in the third quarter.

But Destiny Pitts had 10 points in a 12-3 run to end the quarter, and the Gophers finished in the fourth, out-scoring the Bobcats (3-2) 24-10 in the final 10 minutes.

Pitts finished with 26 points and four rebounds. Freshman guard Jasmine Powell had 14 points and three assists; it was her three-point play with 5:58 left to play that put the Gophers up for good, 55-54. Forward Taiye Bello had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Montana State was led by Oliana Squires’ 14 points. Darian White had 12, Madeline Smith and Fallyn Freije had 11 each.

The Gophers struggled with the Bobcats’ size in a first half in which they shot 35.5 percent and were out-rebounded 22-14.

But in the second quarter it was the Bobcats’ outside shooting that hurt the Gophers. Montana State shot 50 percent in the second quarter overall, but hit four of six three-pointers while rallying from a two-point deficit to lead 36-33 at the half.

The Bobcats’ 7-4 run to end the half continued, with Montana State starting the third quarter on an 11-2 run to take a 47-35 lead on Martha Kuderer’s layup with 6:08 left in the quarter.

The Gophers came back. Pitts had 10 points — including two three-pointers — in a 12-3 Gophers run to end the quarter that pulled them within 50-47 entering the fourth.