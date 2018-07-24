Four games will act as a warmup to the 2019 Final Four with the first ever U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic announced Tuesday.

The feature game will be the Gophers vs. Oklahoma State on Nov. 30. Preceding that Big Ten vs. Big 12 matchup is St. Thomas vs. Wisconsin-River Falls on the same day. North Dakota State vs. Drake and South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa will be played on Dec. 1.

Times for all games are to be determined.

“We couldn’t be more excited to take part in the U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic,” Gophers coach Richard Pitino said in a statement. “The opportunity to play in the first basketball event at a state-of-the-art venue against a tremendous opponent in Oklahoma State was too good to pass up. I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of maroon and gold among the purple seats in November.”

U.S. Bank Stadium opened in July 2016 as an NFL venue and home to the Minnesota Vikings, but it has hosted concerts, the X Games, MLS soccer and Super Bowl LII among other events.

“We are excited to provide fans with an awesome opportunity to experience great basketball games at U.S. Bank Stadium in advance of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Final Four,” U.S. Bank Stadium general manager Patrick Talty said. “The U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic is an accessible way for college basketball fans to enjoy a game in this unique setting. Our participating schools deliver strong match-ups for attendees, and we look forward to working with each university to give their athletes, fans, alumni, and staff a world-class experience.”

Single-day tickets start at $15 for the U.S. Bank Stadium Classic. Two-day packages will also be available when tickets go on sale 10 a.m. on Aug. 10 through Ticketmaster.com.

A pre-game tailgate party three hours prior to the first games both Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 will be hosted in the Delta Sky360 Club. Cost for the tailgate is $35 and will be made available to the public in addition to purchasing game tickets.