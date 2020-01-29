Coming off an 11-2 season, the Gophers football team announced that this year's spring game will be April 4, a bit earlier than usual.

The Gophers played their spring game on April 13 last year and April 10 in 2018. Last year's game was moved inside the team's indoor facility at the Athletes Village because of a snowstorm.

This year's spring game is again slated for TCF Bank Stadium, at 11 a.m. The free event will include a 9:30 a.m. pregame fan fest.

The Gophers will start spring practices in early March.

MEGAN RYAN

U linemates honored

Gophers hockey forward Brannon McManus was named both the NCAA and Big Ten first star of the week while linemate Sampo Ranta was tabbed the Big Ten's second star.

McManus posted back-to-back three-point games last weekend as Minnesota swept No. 6 Ohio State.

Ranta had three goals and one assist.

Center Ben Meyers, the third member of that line, did not go unrecognized either. His coast-to-coast goal in the opening period Friday was named last week's No. 2 play in the nation by the NCAA.

Etc.

• Bethel senior forward Taite Anderson was named the Division III women's player of the week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. She had 21 points and 13 rebounds as the No. 5 Royals (17-0, 2-0 MIAC) beat Carleton 67-42 and 31 points and 12 rebounds in a 79-75 win over Hamline.

• Junior captain Shane Wiskus was named the College Gymnastics Association's and the Big Ten's gymnast of the week for the second week in a row. He won the all-around (84.600), floor exercise and parallel bars titles in a dual meet vs. Illinois. His all-around score is the highest in the country this season and a career high.

• The ESPN.com/USA Softball and the USA Today/NFCA preseason polls ranked the Gophers softball team Nos. 7 and 8, respectively.

• Junior righthander Max Meyer was named to Baseball America's preseason All-America first team as a utility player.

• Jesse Paul, Maple Grove, won the gold medal in the snowboard rail jam at the X Games on Sunday in Aspen, Colo.

Staff and wire services