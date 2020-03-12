The Gophers athletics department announced Wednesday evening it will limit fan attendance at upcoming home events in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. This includes regular season as well as any potential Big Ten or NCAA postseason competitions.

Starting Thursday, the Gophers will allow only "student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and University staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and immediate family members of the participating teams" to attend. The statement also said the University "will work with the Big Ten to review this policy moving forward."

A team spokesman confirmed this also affect the previously open-to-the-public spring football practices on March 17 and 31. It seems this would impact the April 4 spring game at TCF Bank Stadium.