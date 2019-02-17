The Gophers softball team lost 17-6 to No. 1-ranked Florida State on Saturday night in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Florida.

The defending national champions took a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Sydney Smith and kept pulling away by scoring in four of the next six innings.

For Minnesota (3-3), Hope Brandner had an RBI single in the first, MaKenna Partain a two-run triple in the second and Natalie DenHartog the final three RBI on a two-run homer — her second of the day — in the fifth and a groundout in the seventh.

Earlier, the Gophers routed Notre Dame 10-0, scoring seven runs in the first inning — three on junior Carlie Brandt's first career homer.

Freshman catcher Emma Burns had a two-run double for Minnesota in the first. DenHartog hit a three-run shot in the fifth.

Junior righthander Amber Fiser got the win, giving up one hit and striking out nine in four innings.

U baseball falls

Gophers 6-7 righthander Patrick Fredrickson was great last season. He was 9-0 with a 1.86 ERA a year ago and named the Big Ten Pitcher and Freshman of the Year.

But he got off to a rocky start Saturday in his first appearance this season. He gave up five runs — two earned — and eight hits in four innings in Minnesota's 11-1 loss to New Mexico in the College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Ariz.

The Lobos' Jared Mang did the most damage against Fredrickson. Mang had an RBI single in the first inning and a two-run double in the fourth.

The Gophers (1-1) got their run on Cole McDevitt's RBI single in the fourth.

Two streaks tumble

Hamline ended No. 1-ranked St. Thomas' 38-game unbeaten streak in women's hockey on Saturday, edging the Tommies 3-2 on Leah Schwartzman's goal 28 seconds into overtime.

St. Thomas will still be the top seed in the MIAC playoffs by virtue of a 3-2 win over the No. 4 Pipers the night before on Anna Solheim's goal with 52 seconds left. That win clinched the Tommies' third regular-season title in six years and also ended a 17-game unbeaten streak for Hamline, the second seed in the conference playoffs.

• Augsburg will be the top seed in the MIAC men's hockey playoffs. In their final regular-season game, the Auggies beat Concordia 5-4 in overtime on Eric Brenk's goal at 1:06.

Etc.

• Kiley Sabin improved on her own Gophers' program record by winning the shot put with a toss of 57 feet, 3¾ inches in the Parents Day Invitational.