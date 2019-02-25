The Gophers softball team finished its weekend in Tuscaloosa, Ala., with two victories on Sunday. Minnesota (7-5) defeated Louisiana-Monroe 13-1 in five innings and then defeated Missouri State 7-0.

In the first victory, the Gophers scored nine runs in the top of the first inning. Natalie DenHartog hit a grand slam and Emma Burns, another freshman, a two-run shot in the inning. MaKenna Partain and Maddie Houlihan each drove in three runs.

Amber Fiser and Rachel Lowary combined on a two-hit shutout in the Gophers' victory over Missouri State.

Fiser allowed one hit and struck out 10 in five innings. Lowary allowed one hit and struck out five in two innings.

Hope Brandner drove in three runs and DenHartog had a double and triple, drove in a run and stole home on a double steal for the Gophers.

Welterweight James wins

WBA third-rated welterweight contender Jamal James of Minneapolis (25-1, 12 KOs) stopped Janer Gonzalez (19-2-1, 15 KOs) of Colombia at the end of the sixth round Saturday night at the Armory in Minneapolis.

James was in command throughout the bout before punishing Gonzalez heavily in the sixth round. A right from James glanced off the shoulder and face of Gonzalez; he fell, but it wasn't ruled a knockdown. Gonzalez stood up, smiled and attacked, but James threw two right hands to the head and a left to the body that crumpled Gonzalez in a corner as the round neared its end. The fight was stopped when Gonzalez could not make the bell to begin the seventh round.

In the main event, Anthony Dirrell of Flint, Mich., won the vacant WBC 168-pound title, defeating Avni Yildirim, a Turk, by a technical split decision after the bout was stopped during the 10th round because of a bad cut above Dirrell's left eye. Because the cut was caused by an accidental clash of heads, the fight went to the judges. Two had it 96-94 for Dirrell, the third 98-92 for Yildirim.

U baseball falls

The Gophers baseball team lost 7-5 to host Dallas Baptist, losing the series 2-1. Minnesota (2-5) took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on Andrew Wilhite's two-run homer but the Patriots scored five runs in the fourth to take the lead.

Minnesota's other runs came on Eli Wilson's sacrifice fly in the fifth and on RBI singles by Max Meyer and Wilson in the ninth.

Etc.

• A public celebration of Minnesota State Mankato winning the MacNaughton Cup will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Verizon Wireless Center. The program will include video highlights and a presentation of the MacNaughton Cup. The Mavericks clinched the cup outright with a 6-1 victory over Alaska on Friday night before losing 1-0 to the Nanooks the next night, which ended their seven-game unbeaten streak.

• Wisconsin defeated the visiting Gophers 5-2 in women's tennis. Caitlyn Merzbacher won 6-4, 6-2 for Minnesota (5-5) at No. 5 singles.