Where the elite meet to compete
Here’s the road the Gophers softball team took to reach the 2019 College World Series:
• The Gophers played their first 31 games on the road, going 22-9.
• They went 20-2 in Big Ten regular-season play and 2-1 in the conference tournament, losing to Michigan 3-2 in the championship game.
• They drew the No. 7 seed in the 64-team NCAA tournament, beating North Dakota State and Georgia (twice) to advance through the regional.
• They swept two games from No. 10 LSU in the super regional, hosting that event for the first time in school history and punching their ticket to Oklahoma City on Saturday before their home fans.
