The Gophers softball team might have been eliminated from the Big Ten regular-season title race Friday night, but it is still having plenty to say about who the ultimate champion is.

The Gophers handed Northwestern its first conference loss of the season Saturday, defeating the Wildcats 8-0 in five innings before the third-largest home crowd (1,286) in program history.

The result means that Northwestern (42-7, 21-1) and Michigan (39-11, 21-1) will go into the final day of the regular season tied for first. The Gophers (38-11, 19-2), with help from Michigan, could deny Northwestern a piece of its first Big Ten title since 2008 if they beat the Wildcats in Sunday's series finale. Michigan plays at Maryland.

All three teams could finish with two losses, but the Gophers still would finish out of first by percentage points. They have played one less Big Ten game than Northwestern and Michigan.

The Gophers ended Northwestern's longest winning streak since 1985 at 20 games. The Wildcats were trying to become the second Big Ten school ever to go undefeated in conference play. They no longer have a chance to tie the Big Ten record for conference wins in one season (23).

Sydney Smith and Amber Fiser comined on a one-hitter. Fiser, who got the victory in relief, struck out seven in 2 ⅔ innings.

The Gophers got a three-run homer from MaKenna Partain and a two-run shot by Emma Burns.

The losing pitcher was Danielle Williams (37-4).

Northwestern has scored one run in the first two games of the series.

Game 3 of the series will be at 3 p.m. Sunday on Big Ten Network (Game 2 was on ESPN).

If the Gophers win, the Big Ten will have three teams with 20 conference wins for the first time in its history.

"Two great teams going at it," Gophers coach Jamie Trachsel said. "There is seeding implications, postseason implications. This is what you play for. You play for the time of year where everything is on the line."

The Big Ten tournament will begin Thursday in Bloomington, Ind. The schedule will be announced after Sunday's games.