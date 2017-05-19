The Gophers softball team started writing a new story line Friday, opening the NCAA Softball Tournament with an emphatic 11-3 victory over Louisiana Tech on Friday at Rhoads Stadium.

The week started with the Big Ten champion Gophers — now the No. 1 team in the coaches' poll — getting left out of the top 16 seeds for the tournament. Debate ensued, while the Gophers tried to focus on the games ahead.

Focused they were on Friday.

The national softball media can now discuss the impressive NCAA tourney opener for Minnesota.

Right fielder Maddie Houlihan and second baseman MaKenna Partain both went 3-for-4, each hitting a double and driving in four runs to pace the Gophers.

Minnesota plated three runs in the first inning and added five more in the second. Louisiana Tech committed three errors in a third-inning meltdown, allowing the Gophers to add three more runs.

Ace Sara Groenewegen got the start but not the win for Minnesota, as she only pitched two innings of hitless ball with one walk. Reliever Amber Fiser (14-0) was the winner, yielding one unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Minnesota was shaky on defense, committing three errors to match Louisiana Tech.

Outfielder Morgan Turkoly singled in two Louisiana Tech runs. The Lady Techsters fell to 37-23 and moved on to the losers bracket.

The Big Ten champs improved to 55-3 and will play Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in a winners bracket game against Alabama or Albany.

Follow Tommy Deas on Twitter this weekend as he covers Gophers softball for the Star Tribune: @tommydeas.