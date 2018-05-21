– Julia DePonte drove in two runs, including the go-ahead run in a three-run fifth inning, and Washington defeated the Gophers 5-2 on Sunday to win their NCAA softball regional.

The Big Ten tournament champion Gophers (41-17) had to beat the fifth-ranked Huskies (47-8) twice on Sunday to make it to the NCAA tournament’s second weekend. But they couldn’t hang on to leads of 1-0 and 2-1 as Washington swept its three NCAA tournament games on its home field to move on to the super regional next weekend.

Trysten Melhart led off with a single off Gophers starter Amber Fiser, advanced to second on a sacrifice and went to third on a wild pitch.

Taylor Van Zee tied the score with a run-scoring single up the middle, one of three hits for her on the day.

Sis Bates, who also had three hits, followed with a single to put two runners on for DePonte, who grounded a double down the left-field line to score Van Zee with the go-ahead run. Bates then scored on Kirstyn Thomas’ groundout.

MaKenna Partain and Maddie Houlihan each had two hits for the Gophers, who put two runners on with two out in the seventh inning. But Sydney Dwyer grounded out on a nice play by Huskies shortstop Bates to end the game, and end the Gophers’ first season under coach Jamie Trachsel.