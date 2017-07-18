Jessica Allister, who led the Gophers softball team to a 56-5 finish and a No. 1 national ranking last season, is leaving to become the head coach at Stanford, the Gophers announced Tuesday.

Allister won Big Ten Coach of the Year honors last season and led the Gophers to a fifth consecutive NCAA tournament, where they were knocked out by Alabama. After spending seven years at Minnesota, she is returning to Stanford, her alma mater.

"This has nothing to do with there not being what I need at Minnesota," Allister told the Star Tribune. "Minnesota's wonderful, and (the decision) just has everything to do with Stanford being home."

She was a catcher at Stanford and holds the school record for games played (266) and fielding percentage (.994).

"We wanted Jessica to continue leading our program and pursued her aggressively, even during the season, for a contract extension that would make her one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big Ten," Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle said in the news release. "I'm sad to see her go, but I am happy for her. She earned the opportunity to coach at her alma mater. I know that's always been a dream of hers."

In the news release, Allister added, "Minnesota will always hold a special place in my heart. I am so thankful for the opportunity Joel Maturi gave me seven years ago to lead this great program. It is hard to walk away but the opportunity to coach at my alma mater is something I have always dreamed of."