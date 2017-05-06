The Gophers softball team on Saturday defeated Penn State 14-1 in five innings and in turn clinched the Big Ten regular season title outright for the first time since 1991.
Minnesota (50-3) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never looked back. The big blow was the first of Dani Wagner’s two home runs hitting out of the eight spot on the afternoon.
The win also gives Minnesota the top seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament.
Come back to startribune.com for more on this story later Saturday.
