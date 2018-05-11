The Gophers softball team is trying to defend its Big Ten softball title in this weekend's conference tournament.
Minnesota is the No. 2 seed in the tournament after recovering from a slow start to win 19 of its last 21 games.
You can read more about the Gophers' regular season here.
The Gophers play No. 3-seed Indiana at 1 p.m. in the semifinals. If the Gophers win, the title game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
You can follow the play-by-play of the game and get statistics here.
Tweets from @GopherSoftball are here.
If you are a subscriber to the Big Ten Network, you can enter your log-in information and watch here.
The tournament bracket is here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Brewers RHP Anderson scratched with illness; Suter starts
Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson was scratched from his scheduled start against Colorado on Saturday night because of a stomach illness.
Twins
Tigers edge Mariners 4-3 in opener of doubleheader
JaCoby Jones started a key rally with his bat, scored an important run with his legs and then helped save the game with his glove.
Golf
Simpson stretches Players lead to 7 shots
Webb Simpson didn't back off at The Players Championship with another shot he wasn't planning to make, atonement on the island-green 17th and a 4-under 68 that stretched his lead to a record seven shots Saturday.
MN United
Eric Miller assesses Minnesota United's defense after two games with the team
The outside back came to the Loons fewer than two weeks ago in a trade.
MN United
United's 3-1 loss to San Jose goes from bad to worse
The Loons gave up a goal in just the second minute, and defensive lapses kept the team from threatening.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.