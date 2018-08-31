Jackie Batliner headed in a goal in the 27th minute Thursday night, and the Gophers soccer team was shut out for the second game in a row, losing 1-0 to DePaul at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.

The Gophers couldn't find an equalizer, despite corners in the 70th and 72nd minutes and a header by Celina Nummerdor in the 87th.

The task doesn't get easier for the Gophers (3-2) in their next game: They play host to top-ranked Stanford on Sunday.

"I think DePaul did a good job tonight of making it difficult for us to settle the game and find a rhythm," Gophers coach Stefanie Golan said. "It's still very early and we are turning the page to playing the defending national champs, Stanford, on Sunday. We are seeing different challenges in front of us."

Saints lose at home

Trey Vavra hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Wes Torrez threw six shutout innings and the Chicago Dogs beat the St. Paul Saints 6-3 at CHS Field.

Trevor Sealey hit a two-run single for the Saints (57-39), who had won three in a row. They saw their lead in the American Association's North Division shrink to one game over Gary, a 6-3 winner at Sioux Falls, with four games left in the regular season.

Lewandowski honored

Longtime radio broadcaster Mark Lewandowski was named the 2018 recipient of the Mike Augustin Award, presented to recognize outstanding contributions to MIAC athletic programs and their student-athletes.

Since 1999, Lewandowski has covered St. John's events, lending his voice to Johnnies football, basketball and hockey games.

Festival of Champions

The 25th annual Minnesota Festival of Champions, a day restricted to racehorses bred in the state, will be Sunday at Canterbury Park, offering the most purse money in event history.

The prize money for the eight stakes races, which drew 58 entries, will be in excess of $600,000. The Northern Lights Futurity and Northern Lights Debutante offer purses of $100,000 each, an increase of $15,000 over last season.