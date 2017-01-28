Gallery: Bemidji State Beavers defenseman Dillon Eichstadt (20) passed the puck away after being knocked to the ice by Minnesota Golden Gophers right wing Taylor Cammarata (13) in the second period.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers left wing Leon Bristedt (18) scored off a rebound from the boards despite the defense of Bemidji State Beavers defenseman Dillon Eichstadt (20) and goalie Michael Bitzer (1) in the first minute of the second period.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers goalie Eric Schierhorn (37) looked on in frustration after having his helmet knocked off by Bemidji State Beavers forward Brendan Harms (18), leading to an interference call and a Gophers power play late in the second period.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers center Mike Szmatula (9) guides the puck away from Bemidji State Beavers defenseman Dillon Eichstadt (20) during the second period.

Though the Gophers were stung by a loss to Minnesota Duluth on Friday, they knew they couldn’t let those feelings linger. On Saturday, they would play No. 20 Bemidji State in the third-place game at the North Star College Cup, and it was important for them to get points in their final nonconference game of the season.

The sixth-ranked Gophers delivered, beating the Beavers 4-0 at Xcel Energy Center. They overcame the nation’s stingiest defense with an outstanding performance from goalie Eric Schierhorn and goals from Leon Bristedt, Ryan Norman, Taylor Cammarata and Justin Kloos. Schierhorn stopped all 25 shots he faced, earning his fourth shutout of the season as the Gophers (15-7-2) earned a third-place finish in the final edition of the North Star College Cup.

Bemidji State (16-11-3) lost for the fourth time in the past five games and ended its nonconference schedule with an 0-7-1 record.

Bristedt gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead with a goal at 45 seconds of the second period. Norman scored at 7:44 of the third, and Cammarata got a power-play goal at 14:36. Kloos finished the scoring with an empty-net goal at 17:18.

Schierhorn proved much sharper than his teammates in the game’s first few minutes. A flurry of mistakes by Gophers defensemen gave Bemidji State two breakaways in the first 52 seconds, followed by a point-blank shot from Phillip Marinaccio. Schierhorn defused all three scoring chances with masterful saves, setting a strong early tone.

The Beavers outshot the Gophers 6-1 in the opening minutes. Then the Gophers found their footing, rolling to a 9-3 advantage in shots through the rest of the period. Like Schierhorn, Bitzer held firm, and the period ended with neither team scoring.

Bristedt ended the stalemate less than a minute into the second period. Vinni Lettieri flung the puck toward the net, and it hit the glass and bounced out on the other side—right to Bristedt at the left edge of the goal crease. He tucked it behind Bitzer, giving the Gophers a lead that would last.

Schierhorn bailed out the Gophers on a penalty midway through the period, shutting down a crisp Bemidji State power play with multiple saves to preserve the 1-0 lead through the rest of the period.

The Gophers doubled it at 7:44 on a well-executed play. Ryan Lindgren carried the puck into the right corner and dished to Darian Romanko behind the net. Romanko passed the puck between the legs of Beavers defenseman Dillon Eichstadt to Norman in the left circle, and Norman beat Bitzer to give the Gophers a 2-0 lead.

Cammarata made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 14:36. Brent Gates spotted him in the high slot and hit him with a nice pass from low in the left circle, and Cammarata’s shot beat Bitzer on the glove side.

