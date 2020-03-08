Gophers men’s gymnastics captain Shane Wiskus impressed in his USA Gymnastics American Cup debut, finishing fourth with top-five finishes on four events in Milwaukee on Saturday.

The event is the first in a series of four International Gymnastics Federation World Cup meets leading to the Tokyo Olympics.

A United States senior national team member, Wiskus was on his first international assignment since the world championships in October, when the Americans finished fourth. He will also be part of the U.S. championships June 4-7 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Wiskus, a junior from Spring Park, finished second on the floor exercise, third on the vault, fifth on the pommel horse, fifth on the rings, sixth on the high bar and 10th in the parallel bars. On the floor exercise, Wiskus finished behind Sam Mikulak, the two-time Olympian and Michigan product who won the men’s all-around competition with a score of 85.332. Wiskus’ total was 82.797.

Steveson makes Big Ten final

Gable Steveson will return to the Big Ten finals on Sunday, after the Gophers heavyweight won both his matches at the conference wrestling tournament in Piscataway, N.J.

Steveson pinned Rutgers’ Alex Esposito in 1 minute, 29 seconds in the quarterfinals, then followed that in the semifinals by recording four takedowns in defeating Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi for the second time in three weeks, this time 9-4. Steveson faces Michigan’s Mason Parris on Sunday for the title.

The Gophers sit in eighth place going into Sunday’s competition with 56 points, with five wrestlers in contention in the main bracket and three competing for automatic qualification to the NCAA championships at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Three other Gophers advanced to the semifinals, where 141-pounder Mitchell McKee lost an 11-3 major decision to Ohio State’s Luke Pletcher; 149-pound Brayton Lee lost 4-1 to Iowa’s Pat Lugo; and at 174 pounds, Devin Skatzka lost a 21-9 major decision to Iowa’s Michael Kemerer.

U softball falls to No. 1 UCLA

Megan Faraimo pitched a two-hitter, Delanie Wisz hit a grand slam and the top-ranked UCLA softball team beat the No. 18 Gophers 4-0 in Los Angeles.

The Bruins (24-1), who have 13 shutouts this season, managed only four hits off Autumn Pease, but three of those came in the fourth inning, with two singles and an error coming before Wisz’s slam.

Earlier Saturday, the Gophers (14-9) beat Cal Poly 10-0 in five innings. Natalie DenHartog homered and drove in three runs and Amber Fiser came within one out of an abbreviated perfect game.

Etc.

• Ona Loper became the fourth Gophers gymnast to score a perfect 10 on the vault, and the No. 11 Gophers beat No. 22 North Carolina State 197.625-196.550 in Raleigh, N.C., the second-highest team score in program history. The Gophers’ Lexy Ramler won the all-around at 39.675.

• Zack Moeller went 3-for-4 with four RBI as Utah beat the Gophers baseball team 6-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The teams have split two games and will play again Sunday.

• Cammy Frei beat Miruna Tudor 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 at No. 5 singles, giving the Gophers women’s tennis team a 4-3 home victory over Wisconsin.