Gophers senior receiver Tyler Johnson earned an award from the Big Ten conference Monday for Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

In the Gophers 35-32 victory against Georgia Southern this past Saturday, Johnson made 10 catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns, including a career-long 73-yard score. He know holds the school record with three three-touchdown games.

The All-Big Ten First Team player from last season has accumulated 95 catches for 1,408 yards and 15 touchdowns in the past 16 games dating back to the start of the 2018 season. But this was his first weekly honor from the conference.

Sophomore safety Antoine Winfield Jr., won Defensive Player of the Week a week ago for his interception in the end zone at Fresno State that preserved a double-overtime result.

Also, the Gophers have set a game time for their conference opener. They will play 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Purdue. The game will air on ESPN or ESPN2, with radio as usual on 100.3-FM.

The Gophers are currently on a bye week.